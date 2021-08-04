Van Carrying 25 Migrants Near Texas Border Flips, Kills 10

A van carrying 25 migrants in southern Texas flipped over Wednesday afternoon after hitting a curb, killing 10 people inside.

The driver was among the dead, and 12 were injured in the accident, which took place in Brooks County roughly 80 miles from the Texas-Mexico border, according to the Falfurrias Fire Department. Authorities believe the driver had been speeding and lost control of the vehicle after hitting a curb.

A passing driver on Highway 281 called in the accident at 3:21 p.m. local time, the Brooks County Sheriff’s office told The Daily Beast.

The Brooks County Sheriff emphasized that all details given so far are preliminary and said the Department of Public Safety wound conduct an investigation of the crash. The Brooks County DPS did not immediately respond to request for comment or more details.

This is a developing story...