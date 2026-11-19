MOVING ON Vance Dealt Brutal 2028 Blow by Republican Governor The vice president is struggling ahead of a race he refuses to say he’ll be running. Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

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JD Vance’s hopes of inheriting the MAGA throne have taken a fresh hit after Utah’s Republican governor called for new leadership.

“It’s time for the next thing,” Spencer Cox told Politico on Wednesday during a gathering of governors in Deer Valley, Utah.

“This is how this works when presidents move on,” he added. “We should be looking for the next leadership in our party and what it looks like.”

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Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The two-term government acknowledged that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio currently lead the conversation about who might replace Trump.

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But he also said he expects other presidential hopefuls to throw their hats into the ring and that serious contenders could emerge from well outside D.C.

Trump has soured on Vance since the midterms. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I’m a fan of governors,” Cox said. “I think governors with executive experience are the best to lead the country.”

His intervention lands a stinging blow for Vance as the vice president’s status as MAGA’s heir apparent looks increasingly shaky after Republicans lost control of the House and Senate in the midterms.

Rubio is seen as another potential 2028 candidate. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Vance is apparently particularly nervous about upsetting Trump after that defeat, knowing that formally announcing his own Oval Office ambitions too soon could leave the notoriously sensitive president feeling sidelined.

People familiar with Vance’s thinking said he’s now holding off on any announcements until the new year, even though sources say his aides fully expect him to launch a bid in 2028.

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The vice president’s caution comes amid reports of a growing rift between himself and the president after Vance publicly blamed Trump’s war in Iran for the GOP’s midterm trouncing.

Those remarks apparently left the president extremely “p–ed off,” sources have told CNN.

The president has repeatedly declined to name a successor so far, while Rubio has been clear he would choose to support Vance rather than run against the vice president himself.

But Gov. Cox’s Wednesday remarks suggest growing concern among Republican ranks that tying too closely to Trump’s legacy could spell another drubbing for the party at the 2028 polls.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s representatives for comment on this story.

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