‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Split Ahead of Their Spinoff Premiere

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are on the rocks. The couple, who rose to fame as cast members on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, announced their separation on Thursday after four years of marriage.

Cartwright, 35, addressed the matter directly on When Reality Hits, the podcast she co-hosts with Taylor, 44. She explained she wanted to “be real and honest” with their audience.

“Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she explained. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

The reality star shared few other details on the split, acknowledging only it was “still very hard to talk about,” asking fans to pray for the family as they took things “one day at a time.” She added that her primary focus remained being a good parent to Cruz, the 2-year-old son she shares with Taylor.

Cartwright and Taylor met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015, according to People. After rumors that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright led to a brief split in 2017, they reconciled and wed two years later. The couple departed Vanderpump Rules in 2020, several months before they welcomed Cruz.

News of their separation comes around three weeks ahead of the premiere of their Vanderpump spinoff series, The Valley, which will hit Bravo on March 19. It is unclear how much of the show, which promises to follow “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley,” will laser in on Cartwright and Taylor’s marriage troubles.