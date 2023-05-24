Very Online and Very Glitchy: DeSantis Announces for President

After 20-plus minutes of embarrassing Twitter technical difficulties and ruthless mocking from both of his top rivals for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally managed to make his White House run official on Wednesday night.

“I am running for president of the United States,” DeSantis said in a Twitter Spaces conversation, “to lead our great American comeback.”

That DeSantis’ much-hyped 2024 campaign announcement was scheduled to happen on Twitter—in a conversation with Elon Musk—had already drawn serious questions about the governor’s strategy and readiness for prime time.

It added to doubts that piled up during DeSantis’ pre-campaign roll-out, which highlighted his lackluster social skills and relative inexperience with retail politics.

But the technical difficulties on an increasingly glitchy and controversial app like Twitter highlighted DeSantis' often out of touch political problems.

Although he remains the highest polling non-Trump candidate in the field, he trails the former president by at least 30 points in the FiveThirtyEight rolling average.

“If he doesn’t bump plus 10 points within the first 72 hours,” a former Trump 2016 campaign adviser told The Daily Beast, “he’s toast.”

The shambolic launch on Wednesday did not allay concerns about DeSantis' readiness, and following at least three server crashes before the Twitter spaces event began, the governor had to make up ground quickly.

Finally breaking the silence after 20-plus minutes of delay, the governor’s backers tried to spin the debacle as a sign of overwhelming interest in his candidacy.

“I think we melted the internet there,” said David Sacks, the conversation’s moderator.

“You can tell by some of the mistakes that this is real,” Musk said as the event finally got under way.

Getting to his material quickly, DeSantis gave a condensed version of his early stump speech in the audio-only affair, quickly going after President Joe Biden as his main target and promising to “re-constitutionalize the United States.”

“We should choose a new direction, a path that will lead to American revitalization,” DeSantis said, adding “merit must trump identity politics.”

The governor’s audio broke up as he tried to weave in aspects of his biography, including his Navy service. He spoke of “reinvigorating integrity in our institutions” and “no social transformation without representation,” while touting his record in Florida, particularly his interventions in education where he claimed the Sunshine State was “ranked number one.”

There were some subtle shots at Trump.

DeSantis said “government isn’t about entertainment,” and referred to himself as “an energetic executive” who would bring generational change to the White House.

In the question-and-answer portion, DeSantis said he chose to kick off his campaign on Twitter because he learned “to go against the grain” during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not address why the format was helpful for his campaign.