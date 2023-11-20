Veteran British Actor Joss Ackland ‘Remained Lucid to the Very End:’ Rep

British actor Joss Ackland died on Sunday at age 95, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was best known for starring in the films White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 but had a plethora of titles behind his name, including The Mighty Ducks.

“Joss was a long term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end, he died peacefully with his family this morning,” Ackland’s representative, Paul Pearson, said.

Details regarding Ackland’s cause of death were not immediately released.

Ackland had a wide-ranging career with over 130 film and television credits and two BAFTA nominations, one for best actor for the TV movie First and Last, and one for best supporting actor for White Mischief. He received a CBE for services to drama in 2001.

Ackland also starred in theater productions notably as Juan Peron in Evita and as Fredrik Egerman in A Little Night Music. He has appeared in films including Bill & Ted and The Hunt for Red October while his television work includes Midsomer Murders.

“With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors,” Ackland’s family wrote in a statement.

Born in Ladbroke Grove in London, Ackland grew up in Kilburn, north London and attended London’s Central School of Speech and Drama. He made his professional debut at just 17 in The Hasty Heart and soon worked at a variety of regional theater troupes and joined The Old Vic Theatre in London.

Ackland was married to Rosemary Kirkcaldy for 51 years until her death in 2002. The couple had seven children, 34 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.