Veteran Who Appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dies at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her video of her husband serenading her before one of her brain cancer surgeries went viral, has died at age 39.

Her husband Ray Singleton shared the sad news of her death on Instagram, nearly 10 years after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” he said. “This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!”

“She taught us all SOMETHING… She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad,” he continued. “Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT. She will LIVE FOREVER!!”

Her battle inspired celebrities like Dwayne Wade who called her and Ray “an inspiration of love.” Tributes poured in from others include India Arie and former Real Housewife of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey.

Singleton, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.

Ray Singleton’s performance on America’s Got Talent in 2021 left the entire panel in tears.

The Singletons also appeared in the docuseries, Black Love, earlier this year.