MELO Vibrating Kegel Egg: A Perfectly Priced Twist on this Classic

I know what you’re thinking, “Vibrating Kegel egg? How could that be useful to me? What’s next, a thrusting egg? Silly.” Well, sorry, I didn’t try the thrusting Kegel egg, but this vibrating Kegel egg from MELO (you can get it on Amazon) is a small and mighty thrill. For size reference, I’m around 4’11” and it just about fits in the palm of my hand. It will send any vulva owner back to it again and again (and again). MELO Kegel Eggs come in one size and color, but that didn’t matter once I turned it on and realized how quiet it was. Quiet, and quite strong of a vibration, it has.

Kegel eggs, as the indoctrinated will know, are typically used to strengthen the vaginal canal after giving birth, or for folks who just want to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles. However, this egg became multi-use for me simply because it vibrates —it has over 10 vibration patterns available, all different, trust me...I tried. These varying vibrations range from intense and constant to those that play with pace and pulsation.

What makes this product a stand out among the competitors for me is the soft felt silicone and the fine point tip at the bottom of the egg that can be used for pinpointed, direct clitoral stimulation. For internal stimulation, you can insert both of the balls using a non-silicone lube and have a partner take you on a wavy ride, because these Kegel eggs come with a remote control that changes the vibrational patterns. Did I mention this product is waterproof ?. What I wouldn’t recommend with internal stimulation is trying to thrust the balls yourself. While there is a plastic string attached to the end of the balls, the string doesn’t seem too sturdy if you get too excited.

With a USB charging port included and an affordable price point, you should hurry and grab one before I gift them all to my friends.

MELO Kegel Balls with App & Vibration Buy on Amazon $ 50

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.