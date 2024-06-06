Bring the Spa Home With These Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plates

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Vibration therapy may be making the rounds on social media lately, but the technology has actually been around since the late 1800s. In the 1950s, vibration therapy staged a comeback in the fitness space, with vibration belts being advertised as tools to help people lose stubborn belly fat and burn calories without actually having to, well, voluntarily move. Until recently, vibration devices marketed as weight loss devices were written off as a gimmick at best or, at worse, a bona fide scam. Fast forward to 2024, and it appears that sentiment—largely thanks to TikTok and spiked interest in lymphatic drainage therapy at large—is undergoing a seismic shift.

Touted for a laundry list of potential benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy—especially with the use of affordable at-home vibration platforms—has made a major comeback over the past year. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle and burn fat just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

“Vibration therapy offers several potential benefits such as improved circulation, muscle relaxation, in turn, an increased range of motion, enhanced muscle recovery, better pain relief via release of endorphins, and lymphatic drainage,” multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim tells The Daily Beast. Unfortunately, conclusive research to fully vet all its touted medical benefits is still lacking—especially when it comes to claims that vibration plates can help burn calories and boost fat loss. “Vibration plates may provide some benefits for calorie burning and potentially aid in fat loss, but the evidence is still mixed. We know some studies suggest it can increase muscle activation and metabolism, while others have shown minimal impact,” she says. In other words, vibration plates aren’t going to replace a healthy diet and regular exercise, but they might be a good supplemental tool to add to your routine.

Fitness experts have reached a general consensus that the lymphatic drainage-boosting benefits of vibration therapy are also a factor in noticing a change in your body instead of burning calories or building muscle alone. “Consistently is key, but you also need [exercise and eat healthy in addition to using] vibration plates to see results,” says Sarah Bowmar, a certified personal trainer, health coach, and wellness expert. “It’s not a cure-all where if you just stand on it, you’ll see results.” Bowmar also notes the lymph-draining benefits of using a vibration plate are also likely a factor in noticing changes in your body, as manual lymphatic therapies may help reduce cellulite and thin subcutaneous fat.

Of course, the potential benefits of using a vibration plate are amplified when combined with actual exercise, including strength training, push-ups, squats, lunges, and even yoga and pilates moves. “There are exercises that you do while [using your vibration plate], which will activate more muscle fibers. While on the plates, the vibrations make your muscles contract even more than doing fitness exercises by themselves, which will help increase muscle mass, which in turn creates fat loss,” Bowmar says.

You’ll find vibration plates or other vibrational devices in wellness spas, fitness studios, and some medical spas, but you can now harness the potential benefits of vibration therapy at home for as little as $150. I invested in Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine on a whim about a year ago, and while I can’t speak to its weight loss-boosting merits, I’ve found that after a long day of sitting at my desk for eight hours, standing on my plate for just 15 minutes really helps my achy muscles feel less tight. I’ve also noticed a slight improvement in my cellulite since I began using it regularly.

While the experts seem to agree vibration therapy is overall safe, as is the case with incorporating any new fitness, dietary adjustments, or supplements in your routine, it’s best to consult your physician beforehand. “Vibration plates are generally safe for most people, but there are certain individuals who should avoid or use them with caution to avoid potential side effects, including pregnant women, people with certain medical issues such as individuals with cardiovascular issues, epilepsy, deep vein thrombosis, acute hernia, severe diabetes, or those who have undergone a recent surgery,” Dr. Halim says.

Scroll through below to check out some of the best vibration plates you can use in the comfort of your own home.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. The brand also makes a mini version, which is slightly less expensive, but this one comes equipped with attachable resistance bands, balance straps, a remote control, and a manual with workout ideas for a full studio-like experience. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies its $200 price tag, IMO. Buy At Lifepro $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zelus Whole Body Vibration Platform Exercise Machine For those looking for a cost-friendly vibration machine with handles and added features (in this case, a built-in MP3 player), Zelus’s Full Body Vibration Exercise Plate is a solid choice. It’s designed with 180 speeds, allowing users to really fine-tune their experience, and it has a clear LED panel that displays BMI, intensity levels, speed, and time. Buy At Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine With Handles For those looking for a still-affordable option with a bit more stability and a few extra bells and whistles, I love Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles. It’s designed with an LED screen, handles, a cup holder, and fitness attachable resistance bands, making it great for those who lack balance or want to be able to hold onto something. I love this option because I find it easier to do leg exercises like squats and lunges, and I can do arm exercises using the handles without falling while I shake and vibe. Buy At Lifepro $ 305 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifePro Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate Exercise Machine If you’re looking for a compact vibration plate with super-advanced and premium features, Lifepro’s latest exercise platform, the Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate Exercise Machine, is it. It’s not only engineered with a next-level motor and seven training modes, but this new-and-improved version is also decked out with pulsation technology, which helps improve stress and anxiety, according to the brand. The remote for this vibration platform is wrist-wearable, making it super convenient to control and fine-tune your session and align with the workout of your choice. Buy At Lifepro $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Daiwa Felicity Original Chi Swing Machine If you prefer to lie down to enjoy your shake session (or have an injury or disability that prevents you from using a vibration plate in the standing position), the Daiwa Felicity Original Chi Swing Machine is an excellent alternative. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: