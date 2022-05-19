Victoria’s Secret’s Dreamy Bridal Collection Has Me Swooning

As a vintage lingerie collector and bride-to-be myself, I’ve almost thought equally as hard about what my wedding night attire will be like. Of course, I will need a robe for getting ready, pajamas for the honeymoon, and a sexy outfit or two for our special night together (apologies to any family members who may be reading this!).

My favorite vintage lingerie brands to collect are La Perla, Eres, Agent Provocateur, ‘90s-era Fredericks of Hollywood, and course, just about anything Victoria’s Secret (especially their ultra-flattering silk rompers and playsuits). Contemporary lingerie never quite excites me the way older pieces do, but then I stumbled upon Victoria’s Secret’s new-ish bridal collection and it was love at first sight.

The collection truly has something for every bride. There are plenty of vintage-like silk one-pieces, classic satin robes, and frilly lace sets. On the other hand, there are also plenty of elevated designs, whimsical nightgowns with subtle embroidery, and some trendier pieces with wordplay emblazoned on the straps. Frankly, even if I wasn’t getting married, I would still be swooning over every single piece of lingerie in this bridal collection—it’s truly stunning. Scroll through below to check out some of my absolute favorite pieces to shop.

Lace Top Just Married Thigh Highs Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 30 Free Shipping

Lace Plunge Slip Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bombshell Add-2-Cups Shine Strap Teddy Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 70 Free Shipping

Flutter Sleeve Mesh & Lace Robe Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sheer Long Embroidered Robe Buy at Victoria's Secret $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

