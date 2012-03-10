Video: Clinton Calls on Women to Be 'Fearless'

Women must "reject any efforts to marginalize any one of us," Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a wrapt crowd on Saturday, closing the third annual Women in the World summit at Lincoln Center. "We must be fearless."

Clinton was introduced by Meryl Streep, who held up her Oscar and said "this is what you get for playing a world leader, but this is what you get when you are one," as Clinton walked on stage. Streep said that she felt the summit was like being "plugged into an energy source: it’s bigger than oil, coal—it’s girls!"