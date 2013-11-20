Video Highlights From the Medal of Freedom Ceremony

On Wednesday, President Obama bestowed America's highest civilian honor to 16 exceptional men and women, from scientists to activists, athletes to musicians, politicians to journalists. In a presentation that combined heartfelt sincerity with playful humor, the president paid personal tribute to each medal winner, extolling their accomplishments and sharing humanizing vignettes. Here are the highlights: the speeches about President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Loretta Lynn, and Ben Bradlee.