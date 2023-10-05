Police on Wednesday released CCTV footage asking the public for help identifying persons of interest in a Tuesday night shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

“Detectives need your help identifying these individuals seen in the area,” a YouTube video by Baltimore Police said Wednesday night, showing a group of people walking together. Three are wearing black, and at least two are wearing hoodies, but their faces cannot clearly be seen.

The video came hours after police provided more answers surrounding Tuesday night’s event, which sparked a rapid police response and a shelter-in-place order.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told media that the five victims–four of which were Morgan State students–were not believed to be the intended targets after gunfire erupted at approximately 9:25 p.m. An argument between two groups sparked the shooting, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred outside, shattering at least one window on an upper floor of a campus dormitory and several others nearby.

The gunfire–along with the smashed windows–led police to initially believe an active shooter was on the run, but clarified, “one individual was the target of two individuals who had weapons,” said Worley. “We don’t believe that individual was hit.”

A third person is believed to have drawn a weapon but police are not sure if the gun was fired, or in fact how many weapons were fired during the shootout, reported WBFF.

“The problem is, the ballistics has to tell us how many guns that were shot,” said Worley. No arrests have yet been made.

In a video released Wednesday night, Morgan State President David Wilson said the institution was improving security protocols “following the most incredible and unfortunate of events.” All homecoming events have been cancelled until the perpetrators have been captured, Wilson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.