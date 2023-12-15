Video Shows Kanye Spewing Antisemitic Garbage Yet Again

Kanye West spewed more antisemitic bile in his latest expletive-laden rant to go viral, lambasting “rich fuck” strangers for enrolling their kids “in Zionist schools” and going off on his former pal Donald Trump.

West, who’s shared publicly that he’s bipolar, also screamed, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” and mentioned his stage name alongside Adolf Hitler.

“This is what I’ve been trying to tell you,” he can be heard yelling in a video obtained by TMZ. “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

West, 46, also took aim at Trump, a former ally who invited the disgraced rapper into the Oval Office in 2018 in what was a shock gesture at the time.

Despite proudly rocking red Make America Great Again hats on multiple occasions, West insinuated in his rant that he’s now against Trump because he believes he supports Zionists.

West’s tirade took place Friday morning in Las Vegas, where he held a listening party for his new album the night before. That event didn’t appear to go smoothly, with West reportedly getting into a spat with a woman in the crowd who yelled “You ain’t God” at him as he asked why nobody was standing up. Cops eventually shut the party down before it ended, a law enforcement source told TMZ.

West’s 10-year-old daughter, North, was in attendance at the Thursday event. West mentioned her in his rant on Friday, saying she “ripped up the motherfucking couches in the house” to be able to travel to Las Vegas with him.

During the album event, West revealed he’d added another antisemitic line into his new music, rapping, “I still keep some Jews with me / Management? Nah / I only let ‘em do my jewelry.”

West’s antisemitic comments have gone into overdrive as of late. While wearing a black KKK-style hood on stage in Miami, he rapped on stage last week, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”