Video: Watch A Fire Tornado Explode

A massive wildfire on the Oregon / Idaho border, dubbed the Soda Fire, has scorched hundreds of thousands of acres as well as killed horses and other livestock. The fire, which is currently 95% contained, was battled by hundreds of firefighters from across the region. One of them, Craig Fluer, captured this footage of what is called a “fire whirl,” shooting a hundred feet into the air on August 13.

Fire whirls, also called fire devils, are caused when rising heat and heavy winds combine to form swirling eddies, which can become tornado-like tendrils capable of sucking in debris and gasses.