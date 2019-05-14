Thirty days after they launched a boycott of the New York Post over Islamophobic coverage, Yemeni-American owners of newsstands will gather Tuesday outside the paper’s corporate headquarters.

The Yemeni-American Merchants Association protest was triggered by a Post front page that juxtaposed a truncated quote from Rep. Ilhan Omar and a photo of the Twin Towers collapsing on 9/11.

The association has demanded the Post apologize to Omar, fire its editor in chief, and commit to more nuanced reporting on Muslims in the U.S.

A representative for the Post declined a request for comment.

Watch the video to hear community members explain why they decided to stop selling the paper.