STOP THE PRESSES
Yemenis Gear Up for Protest of New York Post
A business association that includes many of New York’s newsstand owners is boycotting the paper, saying its coverage is Islamophobic.
Thirty days after they launched a boycott of the New York Post over Islamophobic coverage, Yemeni-American owners of newsstands will gather Tuesday outside the paper’s corporate headquarters.
The Yemeni-American Merchants Association protest was triggered by a Post front page that juxtaposed a truncated quote from Rep. Ilhan Omar and a photo of the Twin Towers collapsing on 9/11.
The association has demanded the Post apologize to Omar, fire its editor in chief, and commit to more nuanced reporting on Muslims in the U.S.
A representative for the Post declined a request for comment.
Watch the video to hear community members explain why they decided to stop selling the paper.