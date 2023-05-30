Vile Message Scrawled in the Sand at Texas Golf Club

A Texas golf course is under fire after a group of Black golfers discovered the N-word etched in the sand while enjoying a round over the Memorial Day weekend.

An image of the racial slur was posted Sunday on Instagram.

“Racism while golfing…” Christen Lockett wrote in the post.

In the Instagram post, Lockett showed a picture of her and her mother standing outside a restaurant at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club in the Dallas area. A second image in the post showed “N-----” spelled out in a freshly manicured sand dune. Lockett wrote that her dad was golfing earlier that morning with a “group of other black men” when he saw three teenagers scribbling in the sand.

“I’m so disappointed and upset that we are still encountering these things today,” Lockett wrote. “And this is not the first time this has happened on a course in Frisco.

“I hope Frisco Lakers takes [SIC] this seriously and takes action against the teens who did it. The GM of Frisco Lakes is black too and is handling the situation. This is not a reflection of the people who work at the golf course, but the kids/parents in this community. However I felt that this still needed to be shared for awareness as this has happened too many times in this city.”

“Definitely learned behavior,” a social media user commented under the post. “So sad.”

“Another reason books and history MUST stay in schools. And parents MUST take responsibility,” another Instagram user wrote. “I’m so sorry your father, his companions, and anyone else witnessed this, however sorry is never enough when hatred is involved.”

In a request for comment, Lockett told The Daily Beast that neither she nor her family were doing interviews because of how respectful employees with the golf course were responding to the ordeal.

Another golf course in Frisco Lakes recently gained attention for racial slurs targeting Black golfers. In 2021, two Black men said they found the N-word written near the sixth hole at The Trails of Frisco Golf Club, according to local outlet WFAA Dallas. One of the men also claimed an employee referred to him as a “boy,” a derogatory term historically used to diminish the status of Black men.

Frisco Lakes Golf Course did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about the alleged vandalism over the holiday weekend.