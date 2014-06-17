Viral Video of the Day: Britney Superfan Works, B****!

Fan-made re-enactments of popular music videos are a tricky thing. Sometimes, they’re fun and cute; more often than not, they’re too painful to watch.

Gal Volinez’s tribute to Britney Spears splits the difference. He crudely overlays images of himself dancing over Ms. Spears in her ‘Work Bitch’ video, and yet, his emotional, near-perfect performance of her dance moves suggests that Volinez may be the spirit animal that Britney never knew she had.

In one swift move, Volinez has raised the bar for both fan videos and Spears’ own stage presence. You better work, indeed!