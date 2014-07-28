Viral Video of the Day: ‘The Simpsons’ Meet ‘Family Guy’

This could get as ugly as a chicken fight. Or Whacking Day, for that matter.

On Saturday, Comic Con 2014 saw the first footage of a Simpsons/Family Guy crossover episode scheduled to air September 28, wherein the Griffins of Family Guy find themselves in the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield.

Naturally, loutish Simpson patriarch Homer and loutish Griffin patriarch Peter become fast friends, as do their troublemaking sons Bart and Stewie. Also naturally, there are meta references galore, including a jab at Bob’s Burgers (which is arguably a stronger show than the current runs of the other two).

The episode is sure to inspire vitriol—as it did in our editorial meeting this morning—from Simpsons fans who see Family Guy as little more than a knockoff of the First Family of animated sitcoms. However, as ‘hate-watching’ still counts in the Nielsens, it’s also destined to be a highly-rated episode.