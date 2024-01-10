Virginia Giuffre said she was paid $15,000 by Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew, when she was 17.

Although the prince has consistently denied the accusation, insisting he has no memory of ever meeting Giuffre, he paid her a reputed $14 million to settle a lawsuit she brought against him alleging sexual abuse.

Giuffre, now 40, made the allegation in a 2016 deposition, as part of a since-settled defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend. The deposition is among a huge trove of papers released by a New York court, which has reignited public scrutiny of Andrew’s association with Epstein.

Giuffre also alleged she was trafficked for sex to another unnamed European royal, in the company of Epstein and Maxwell, in the south of France, saying, according to Sky News: “There is another individual that I honestly do not know his name.”

Asked how she knew him to be a world leader, she replied: “I was introduced to him as a prince.”

Now 40, Giuffre was asked if she had received any payment from Epstein for the alleged encounter with Andrew.

“Yes,” she replied. “I did receive $15,000. I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars.”

“And you didn’t pay taxes on that?” she was asked. “No,” she replied.

Giuffre also alleged that former President Bill Clinton must have been aware that Epstein was abusing underage girls as a visitor to the financier’s home, because visitors to Epstein’s homes would notice “nude pictures everywhere,” including “young girls doing things to each other that would be considered child pornography. If you walked… into Jeffrey Epstein’s house and you went in there and you continued to be an acquaintance of his then you would have to know what was going on there.”

Asked if this made Clinton a witness to sexual abuse, Giuffre replied: “Yes, he would be a witness because he knew what my purpose there was for Jeffrey and he visited Jeffrey’s island.”

She added: “There’s pictures of nude girls all around the house at all of his houses and it’s something that Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t shy about admitting to people.”

Clinton has denied ever visiting Epstein’s island in the Caribbean, or his homes in Florida and New Mexico.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison after she was convicted of assisting Epstein in his abuse of minors.

Epstein was found dead from suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

On Monday, unsealed documents revealed sex tapes were alleged to have been taken of Andrew, Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson by Epstein.