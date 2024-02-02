Visitor Falls to His Death at London’s Famed Tate Modern Gallery

Onlookers are feared to have watched in horror as a man plummeted to his death inside London’s famed Tate Modern art gallery on Friday morning—a fall that British cops say was “unexpected” but not suspicious.

Authorities said London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service were rushed to the scene, but didn’t arrive quickly enough to revive the man, who was pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. local time.

Few other details about the fatal plunge were immediately released, including the victim’s name and age.

The gallery, which is one of the world’s most visited, revealed on social media that it was closing for the rest of Friday while police investigate.

Social media users wrote that they were evacuated after the man fell, and others with reservations said they were locked out of the exhibit after the tragedy.

While the circumstances appear different, Friday’s tragedy isn’t the first to occur at the gallery in recent years. In 2019, a six-year-old French tourist nearly died when he was thrown off the building’s tenth floor by a teenager, who was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on an attempted murder charge.