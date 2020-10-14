Our Favorite Blender is 50% off for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

The Vitamix can blend anything, has variable speed control, and is self-cleaning

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

The Vitamix 5200 is the premier blender. Not only does it have an extra large capacity that’s perfect for big batches, the blending power is pretty much unrivaled. You’ll never have that irritating noise that comes from a blender that can’t chop something in its path. And best of all, it’s self cleaning, which makes doing the dishes that much easier.

Vitamix 5200

Down from $550

Buy on Amazon$259

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.