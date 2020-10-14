Our Favorite Blender is 50% off for Prime Day

Score a Vitamix for 50% off

Not only does the Vitamix 5200 have variable speed control, big batch capacity, it also has a self-cleaning function, which makes doing the dishes that much easier.

The Vitamix 5200 is the premier blender. Not only does it have an extra large capacity that’s perfect for big batches, the blending power is pretty much unrivaled. You’ll never have that irritating noise that comes from a blender that can’t chop something in its path. And best of all, it’s self cleaning, which makes doing the dishes that much easier.

