FAKE NEWS Voter Shuts Down Trump Outrage Over His New Obsession An Alaskan voter said the ballot the president claims will trick people couldn’t be clearer, even without glasses.

Donald Trump says Alaskans can’t tell their incumbent senator apart from a retired schoolteacher. One voter didn’t even need his glasses to prove him wrong.

CNN caught up with the man on Thursday at an early voting center in Anchorage, where he said the latest drama over the two Dan Sullivans on the state’s Senate ballot hadn’t shifted his vote.

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“Not a bit,” he said.

The ballot lists the senator as the incumbent and a registered Republican. His namesake has no party label. CNN

The CNN reporter then asked the question at the heart of Trump’s crusade: “Can you tell who’s who here?”

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“Oh, absolutely,” the voter replied, looking at the ballot paper. “You’ve got Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. and then you have Sullivan Dan, who’s a registered Republican and incumbent.”

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“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he added. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”

The ballot lists the senator as the incumbent and a registered Republican. His namesake has no party label. CNN

The president sees it very differently. Trump, 80, told reporters Sunday that the ballot should spell out “Senator Dan Sullivan” for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, 61, because “a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means,” Newsweek reported.

But the ballot already spells it out clearly. The senator appears as “Sullivan, Dan S,” with “Registered Republican” and “Incumbent” printed beside his name. His namesake is a retired teacher from Petersburg and is listed on the ballot with no party affiliation.

Both Sen. Dan Sullivan (left) and challenger Dan J. Sullivan (right) will appear on the four-person Alaska ballot in November’s midterms. Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters

Glenn Wright, a political scientist at the University of Alaska Southeast, agrees with the voter. “The ballots are super, super, super clear about who the incumbent Dan Sullivan is,” he told Al Jazeera.

Trump has made the name clash a campaign-trail fixation. He has branded it “CHEATING” on Truth Social and personally ordered the Justice Department to sue.

“I’m the one that said, do it,” he told reporters last week.

That suit, filed Oct. 22, asks a federal judge to freeze certification if the senator loses to Democrat Mary Peltola, 53, and votes for the other Sullivan would have changed the result. Alaska has asked the court to toss it.

Trump got upset again on Wednesday again after The New York Times reported that people around Peltola’s campaign scouted for Alaskans named Dan Sullivan to enter the race.

Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola take part in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 15, 2026. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

“Mary Peltola should be removed from the Ballot and prosecuted — So should the FAKE Dan Sullivan,” he posted.

Peltola’s campaign denies any role, and the second Sullivan says he never dealt with it. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has still launched a state probe.

The courts settled the lingering ballot question months ago. Election officials disqualified Dan J. Sullivan in June, but Alaska’s Supreme Court reversed the decision, letting him stay on. In the August primary, he drew about 2.5 percent of the vote.

Alaskans finish voting Tuesday in a ranked-choice race where Peltola holds a razor-thin lead.

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