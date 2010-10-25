Voters Think Twice on Legalizing Pot

CHEAT SHEET
What a downer: California voters are apparently not as enthuastic about Proposition 19, the measure that would legalize marijuana in their state, as they appeared to be last month. The latest polling shows support down significantly. One big fan of the measure, however, is George Soros, the liberal financier, who has come out in support of legalized marijuana in an opinion piece in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal. Soros writes that the criminalization of marijuana resulted in “extensive costs and negative consequences.” He urges California voters to support Proposition 19.