Wannabe Influencer Tortured Animals Live for Likes, Cops Say

A 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman is behind bars on animal cruelty charges after police say she livestreamed herself torturing small animals in order to get more followers on social media.

Anigar Monsee was arrested Friday for four live YouTube videos that got her hit with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Upper Darby Police say. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt called the case “disturbing and barbaric” in comments to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Even more disturbing is that there are people out there that are entertained by this and there’s a platform out there that is allowing it,” he said.

Google, which owns YouTube, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the videos.

A probable cause affidavit cited by The Delaware County Daily Times alleged that Monsee, in one video featuring a live pigeon, “encouraged viewers” to like her video as she prepared to kill the animal and repeatedly made “sexualized comments.”

“It appears that some of the viewers may have joined the livestream specifically for the sexualized content,” the affidavit said.

Monsee allegedly went on to cut the pigeon’s head off with a dull knife, and she is accused of similar acts in other videos: disemboweling a frog, killing a rabbit and a chicken. Police said they were alerted to the videos by the animal activist group PETA.

“Most people who might stumble across this would likely be traumatized by this content, but others actually seek it out,” PETA’s Kristin Rickman told the Inquirer, saying the videos were part of a fetish in which small animals are harmed for sexual gratification of viewers.

Court records show Monsee’s been held in the Delaware County Jail since Saturday, and awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.