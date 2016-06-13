Warriors vs. Cavs Game 5 Live Stream Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to stay alive Monday evening in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, now down 3-1 against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

The underdog Cavs routed the Warriors in Game 3, after two straight blowout losses against the Warriors, but then lost Game 4 by a close score of 108-97.

The Warriors will be down one of their biggest stars—Draymond Green—after he was suspended one game for a flagrant foul—but power duo Steph Curry and Klay Thompson seem refreshed and ready to once againe exhaust LeBron James and the Cavaliers' defense. Further solidifying the Cavs' underdog status is the fact that Game 5 will take place away in the Bay Area, where the Warriors only lost twice during the regular season.

Game 5 begins at 9 p.m. ET from the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

For those with a television, the action can be watched on the ABC broadcast network. Those without a television can catch a live-stream of the game on ABC Live, which requires a login with your TV provider.

Should the Cavaliers win tonight, the rest of the series will also air on ABC with Game 6 on Thursday, June 16, in Cleveland, at 9 p.m.; and, if necessary, a Game 7 on Sunday, June 19, back in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET.