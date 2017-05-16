Warriors vs. Spurs Game 2: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The Golden State Warriors lead the Western Conference series 1-0 against the San Antonio Spurs. Game 2 of the Western Conference happens Tuesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET in Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
The Warriors lead the series after a 113-111 win over the Spurs.
After LaMarcus Aldridge’s super hot dunk on Draymond Green, Stephen Curry brought the powerhouse back to the top from a 25-point deficit.
With a bad ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series, reports say small forward Kawhi Leonard will mostly sit out Game 2. No official word from the team has yet been released.
Will Golden State clinch a two-game lead because of his injury? Find out tonight.
How to Watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals
You can catch Game 2 on ESPN on May 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For the live stream of the game, visit the ESPN app or NBC Sports.