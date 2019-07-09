Washington’s Under Water, It’s 90° in Alaska, and Trump’s Talking ‘Environmental Leadership’

Standing a floor above a somewhat damp White House basement, President Trump spoke on Monday about the supposedly incredible accomplishments his administration continues to make when it comes to the environment.

“We’re working hard,” he said, “I think harder than many previous administrations, maybe almost all of them.”

He touted his “environmental leadership” on wilderness protection, clean air and water, and even on carbon emissions reductions, while simultaneously bragging about pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement. And he did all this while Washington, D.C. was largely under water. The city received more than three inches of rain in an hour, flooding streets and subways, and yes, even the White House basement. Talk about draining the swamp! If there is one thing this administration excels at, it is cognitive dissonance.