Watch: Alaska Cops Chase Bear for 2 Hours

In what may be the most amazing video ever posted by a police department, cops spent two hours last week driving after a young black bear as it ran through the streets of Anchorage, Alaska.

“Sometimes it can be extremely difficult to catch an eluding suspect,” the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that, awesomely, included an edited dash cam video of the chase.

The department said no person or creature was injured during the pursuit, which lasted from 6 to 8 p.m. last Thursday, and wildlife officials have relocated the fugitive bear.

The video, meanwhile, has been viewed over a million times.