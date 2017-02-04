Watch All the Best 2017 Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game

Super Bowl LI is upon us and Americans are ready for the distraction.

For those of us who would prefer to block out President Donald Trump’s “deep ties” to the New England Patriots and don’t particularly care who actually wins the game, there’s always Lady Gaga’s halftime show to look forward to, along with the original Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton singing an extra-inclusive version of “America the Beautiful,” and, most importantly, the commercials.

Aside from the live Snickers ad that will somehow feature Adam Driver and a horse, many of the night’s big spots have already landed online. Below are the best of the bunch.

Honda - “Yearbooks”

In possibly the most technically impressive—and celebrity-filled—ad this year, we get to see the horribly embarrassing yearbook photos of Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, and more come to life before our eyes.

Mobile Strike - Arnold’s One Liners

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets his ultimate revenge on President Trump in this ad by pressing a button on his phone that says “BUILD” and watching a massive wall rise from the earth. If only it were so simple.

Kia - Melissa McCarthy in “Hero’s Journey”

The Oscar-nominated actress shows off her physical comedy chops in this series of ads for the Kia Niro.

Squarespace - “Who Is JohnMalkovich.com?”

How could JohnMalkovich.com be taken? “There’s a film about me being me.” Extra points for the fully built-out website dedicated to the John Malkovich menswear collection.

Buick - Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr in “Not So Pee Wee Football”

“If that’s a Buick, then my kid’s Cam Newton.”

Bai - Justin Timberlake

JT doesn’t needs to say anything at all to make this ad fully engrossing.

Ford - “Go Further”

We can’t know how Nina Simone would feel about her version of “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” being used in a Ford commercial, but at least it has a positive message about perseverance.

Avocados from Mexico - #AvoSecrets

If Donald Trump gets his way, avocados from Mexico will cost at least 20 percent more. But for now, we have this secret society trying to keep their nutritional value under wraps. Plus there’s a pretty decent #DeflateGate joke in there.

Mr. Clean - “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Has Mr. Clean always been a sex symbol?

Devour - “The Audition”

The sexiest ad about frozen mac and cheese you’re likely to see this year. With a solid tagline to boot: “Food you want to fork.”

Secret Deodorant - “No Love at First Sight”

All those New England Patriot-haters out there will enjoy this one.

Tide - “Gronk’s Cleaners”

Someone give Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor their own sitcom stat.

Hulu - The Handmaid’s Tale

The most anticipated — and suddenly relevant — dystopian TV series of 2017, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, debuts its first look during the big game.

Persil ProClean - “A Certain ‘Science Guy’ Makes a Mess”

Bill Nye the “Science Guy” is the mysterious star of this ad, directed by the one and only Elizabeth Banks.

T-Mobile - Justin Bieber in #UnlimitedMoves

Bieber’s oversized glasses and tuxedo combo wins the day in this dance-filled spot that also features Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.

LIFEWTR - “Inspiration Drops”

John Legend soundtracks this colorful ad for PepsiCo’s new “premium water” product. It was directed by Robert Stromberg, who won Oscars for art directing James Cameron’s Avatar and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

Budweiser - “Born the Hard Way”

It’s a big deal that the beer that briefly rebranded itself “America” early last year chose to take on the plight of immigrants and refugees through the story of its co-founder Adolphus Busch for its Super Bowl ad, just days after President Trump’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries went into effect.

Airbnb - "We Accept"

In a last-minute addition to the commercial lineup, Airbnb presented a spare spot that featured a diverse array of faces and words: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.” Previously, CEO Brian Chesky offered "free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the U.S." on behalf of the company.