Watch Amy Schumer and J Law Dance on Billy Joel’s Piano

Just moments after announcing that they’re working on a new buddy comedy together, IRL besties Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence made the scene in Chicago last night by dancing atop Billy Joel’s piano. As one does, when one is either the highest paid actress in Hollywood or the buzziest comedienne in all the land. This isn’t the dynamic duo’s first outing together—a few weeks ago they were bombing around on a jet ski together and making human pyramids. Watch their triumphant jig below, and then lament that no, you’ll never, ever have that much fun.

And here’s the whole performance, just in case you want to be humming that hook for the rest of the week.