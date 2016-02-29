Watch: Anaheim KKK Rally Battle in Full

A brawl erupted in Anaheim, California, on Saturday during a rally for white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan when counter-protesters attacked members of the hate group, driving them from the area. Two alleged Klan members were beaten, and three of the anti-Klan assailants were stabbed in the melee, which saw 12 people arrested. Five people, said to be members of the hate group, were released after police said they acted in self-defense.

Approximately six people purporting to be members of the KKK had shown up for a “walking protest” in the Anaheim park, and were met by around 30 opponents. The situation escalated quickly, from shouting to violence, as shown in the video above.