Watch ‘Barry’ Season 3’s Violent New Trailer

Tension is brewing between two old pals in the new trailer for Barry. After a three year hiatus (though it felt like five decades, after that cliffhanger), the warped HBO show is set to return in just a few short weeks. Finally, we’ll get some answers to that Season 2 finale—and, from this clip, it seems like Barry (Bill Hader) and Mr. Cousineau (Henry Winkler) are about to throw down.

Does Barry deserve a second chance? Forgiveness? Probably not, no. But he’s attempting to turn over a new leaf in this trailer. To start, he ponders in a desert while eating a dessert (a donut). Fuches’ big revelation has left Mr. Cousineau in shambles, and after closing his acting studio, Barry must pick up the pieces.

“We’ve both done terrible things in our life, but everybody deserves a second chance,” Barry narrates in the clip. “I believe that you can be the version of yourself that you want to be.”

But the others—like Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), who uses a mash-up of Shawshank Redemption and 50 Cent to tear Barry down—aren’t so certain. Luckily, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) seems too busy with the glitz and glamor of a real TV production to pay any mind to her hitman boyfriend. That leaves Barry with Mr. Cousineau, who might be able to send him in the right direction after years running from the law.

Along with Hader, Winkler, Carrigan, and Goldberg, returning cast regulars include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, and Michael Irby as Cristobal. Season 3 was created, written, and directed by Alex Berg and Hader, who also serve as executive producers alongside Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.

Bill Hader snagged the Emmy for Best Lead Actor for both Seasons 1 and 2 of his show, also earning a bevy of nominations for his work in writing and directing the show. While discussing the upcoming season of Barry with The Hollywood Reporter, the comic explained that he’s eventually looking to direct the whole show—as long as the hitman makes it out of Season 3 alive!

Barry will begin streaming new episodes of Season 3 on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.