Watch: Comic-Con’s ‘Walking Dead’ Season 7 Trailer Premiere

BRAAAAAINS

The trailer for the new season premiered at Comic-Con, but you can watch it right here.

The undead walkers are shambling back to TV this October, but you don't have to wait till then to glimpse their beautiful, rotting faces. Yes, Season 6 of AMC's hit zombie series The Walking Dead ended on one big (and frustrating) cliffhanger: the villainous Negan, wielding his barbed bat, offing a helpless victim. The identity of said victim remained a secret as the perspective shifted to theirs, leaving viewers on the edge of their seat, and more than a little ticked off.So... who kicked the bucket?Here, witness the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 7 that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.