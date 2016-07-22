Watch: Comic-Con’s ‘Walking Dead’ Season 7 Trailer Premiere

The undead walkers are shambling back to TV this October, but you don't have to wait till then to glimpse their beautiful, rotting faces. Yes, Season 6 of AMC's hit zombie series The Walking Dead ended on one big (and frustrating) cliffhanger: the villainous Negan, wielding his barbed bat, offing a helpless victim. The identity of said victim remained a secret as the perspective shifted to theirs, leaving viewers on the edge of their seat, and more than a little ticked off.So... who kicked the bucket?Here, witness the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 7 that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.