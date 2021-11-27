Add to Your Watch Collection With Watch Gang's Epic Cyber Sale

How many watches are too many watches? For the watch collectors and connoisseurs, the limit does not exist. So if there’s a watch aficionado on your list (or maybe you’re in the market for a new timepiece yourself), there’s no better time than Cyber week to sign up for a Watch Gang Club membership.

Watch Gang’s Black Friday Sales are already live and trust us when we say, you don’t want to hesitate to add-to-cart and save. From now through November 26th, for example, you can score 50% off the first month of a black or premium subscription with the code BLKAF5. This deal overlaps with a second offering, in which testing your luck on the Watch Gang Wheel (during which customers can spin for one of eight watches) will cost 15% less than its normal retail price through November 26th.

But the deals don’t end with Black Friday. Customers can receive 50% off their first month of any subscription tier from November 27th through November 30th when they use the code CYBERTHERE at checkout. All you have to do to get started is fill out a user profile, tell the brand’s system what makes you *tick* and select a subscription plan that’s right for you, with options from a 3-month prepaid to 12-month prepaid. An Original Tier box will include a watch worth up to $150, Black Tier watches are worth up to $500, and Platinum Tier watches are worth up to $1,500.

