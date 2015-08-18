Watch Heidi Klum’s Response to Trump's Trolling

As the vitriol-spewing sad sack that is The Donald maintains a steady lead in his quest for the GOP presidential nomination, his foot continues to find a way to cram itself ever further down his gold-plated gullet. With a well-documented history of misogyny, the combover king isn’t going to win any feminism awards. It's a dubious achievement he embraced as he added even more fuel to the fire in his Sunday New York Times profile, telling Maureen Dowd:

“Sometimes I do go a little bit far.”

As if challenged by his own admission, he follows with: “Heidi Klum. Sadly, she’s no longer a 10.”

Why Trump thinks it does any good to continue his sexist campaign against women is beyond anyone's best guess, and why he chose to go after Klum at that moment is a mystery to all but him. Not to say that it was a premeditated dig; the fact of the matter is he's not thinking this stuff through.

In other words, it's not calculated, it's who he is—a sexist pig of the lowest form.

42-year-old Klum has handled the egomaniacal crustacean’s critique with aplomb, releasing a video via Twitter and Facebook in which she not only trolls Trump, but acknowledges that, yes, perhaps she is now a 9.99. Watch it below.

As for Trump, well, when you’re old, crusty, creepy, attracted to your daughter, and have Bill the Cat stuck to your forehead, maybe the only way your hot-air-baked brain can handle your decline is to lash out at those who are more attractive.

Which is, of course, everyone.