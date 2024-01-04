WATCH: Las Vegas Defendant Leaps Over Bench to Attack Judge During Sentencing

A Nevada man went flying over a courtroom bench to attack a judge after she denied him probation on Wednesday—and it was all caught on tape.

Shocking footage obtained by Las Vegas station KLAS-TV shows Deobra Redden, 30, getting some serious air as he sprints at Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, launching himself over the bench and tackling her. Moments before starting his run-up, he could be heard yelling, “Oh, fuck that, bitch!”

The expletives were apparently spurred by Holthus preparing to sentence Redden to jail time on a charge of aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm, according to KTNV. She denied his lawyer’s request that Redden, a three-time convicted felon, be granted a suspended sentence, saying, “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history.”

After Redden bodies Holthus, chaos erupts in the courtroom, the video shows. Two flags come crashing down; multiple people can be heard yelling and are seen attempting to intervene; Redden continues to scream profanities beyond the view of the camera as officers punch at him.

The 30-year-old is eventually restrained. “What the hell’s wrong with you, man?” someone demands, while another asks “Mary Kay—is she OK?”

Sources told KLAS that Holthus suffered a minor head injury in the fracas but was OK. A court spokesperson told the station that the judge’s condition was being monitored. Another person, a marshal, was hospitalized and listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the spokesperson.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” the court spokesperson said. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office sent its “sincerest well wishes” to Holthus and the marshal, calling their dedication to justice and the court “truly commendable” in a tweet.

Redden was previously hauled in front of Holthus on charges of malicious destruction of property, according to KLAS. Other past charges, KSNV reported, include home invasion, battery on a protected person, and domestic violence, for which prison records indicate Redden served a year behind bars. He was granted parole in the matter in 2022.

Speaking on his own behalf before the assault on Wednesday, Redden said he was “in a better place in my mind,” according to KSNV. “I feel like I shouldn’t be sent to prison, but if it’s appropriate for you, then you gotta do what you gotta do,” he added.