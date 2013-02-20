Watch Live: Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security Launch

Georgetown University president John J. DeGioia will formally launch the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security in a ceremony Wednesday that starts at 4 p.m. ET in the Lohrfink Auditorium at the university’s Rafik B. Hariri Building.

The launch ceremony will feature remarks from Melanne Verveer, executive director-designate, GIWPS & U.S. ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues, and Carol Lancaster, dean, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Following the remarks, Newsweek & The Daily Beast’s Tina Brown will moderate a panel discussion with Zin Mar Aung, the Burmese political activist and recipient of International Women of Courage Award; USAID deputy administrator Donald Steinberg; and Claudia Paz y Paz, Guatemala’s first female attorney general.