Watch Mitt Romney Star In A Comedy Sketch

What’s one thing you’ve probably never found yourself thinking? How about: Wow, I wish this late night TV comedy skit featured Mitt Romney. You’ve certainly never considered that the former presidential candidate and champion of the 53 percent might not merely appear in said skit, but also display some acting chops and a refreshing dose of self-awareness.

How wrong you were. On The Tonight Show last night, Willard Mitt Romney waltzed onto the stage for a one-on-one scene with boy-wonder host Jimmy Fallon and it was not bad. Not bad at all.

The self-deprecation was there, as was the Hillary swipe followed by the furtive glance to see if it landed. Best of all, there were the gags at the expense of that laugh, a reminder that the man is aware of his own robotic disposition.