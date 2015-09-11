Watch: Nearly Naked Man Tasered in Super SlowMo

Everyone gets a little shock here and there, whether it’s an exposed wire or faulty light switch. But not all of us will be Tasered—hopefully, at least. Yet it’s a common sight on TV to see cops bringing suspects to their knees, shot with highly electrified needles. In fact, law-enforcement officers reach for stun guns more than 900 times every day.

So maybe it would be good to take a close look at just what it’s like to have a missile puncture your skin at 180 feet per second and then pump you full of current? YouTube users The Slow Mo Guys thought so, and decided to put it to the test, recording the results at a shocking 28,500 frames per second. See the full video below. Just don’t try this at home—since 2001, hundreds of people have died as a result of police officers employing their “non-lethal,” first-resort weapons.