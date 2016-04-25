Watch: Russia’s Insane Bomb Proof Suit

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s shows of masculinity and bravado are the stuff of Internet legend. But even a tyrant who leads rare birds to their nesting ground in a hang glider or compulsively flexes shirtless with his horse can’t compare to the raw, ice-blooded cool of this Russian woman. Wearing a newly developed protective suit, she strides nonchalantly across a field as mines explode all around her, emerging unscathed from balls of flame, smiling as she removes the suit’s facemask.

Posted on Facebook by Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozon, he called the Terminator “a sad excuse” when compared to the “girl testers of the military industrial complex of Russia,” adding rather ominously, “if we have that kind of girl, imagine what the guys are like.” The fire proof suit is the brainchild of Russia’s TSNIITOCHMASH, a military design bureau that makes small arms and hi tech field equipment for the military.