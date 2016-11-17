Watch the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards Live Stream

Back again for its 17th year, the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and air on Univision at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17th.

The event will be hosted by Puerto-Rican singer-songwriter Roselyn Sánchez and Argentine actor Sebastián Rulli.

The top nominees for the Latin Grammy Awards this year are Julio Reyes Copello, Jesse & Joy, Fonseca, Djavan, Ricardo López Lalinde, each with four nominations. Enrique Iglesias also has two noms– one for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Shakira is also in the running for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ for “La Bicicleta,” which she cowrote with Carlos Vives.

Along with awards for ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Short Form Music Video,’ the Latin Recording Academy will be honoring some of Latin music’s biggest stars with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, and Person of the Year Award.

Marc Anthony, the 2016 Person of the Year is the former hubby of J. Lo and chart-topping singer in his own right. The top selling salsa artist has sold over 12 million albums worldwide and has a name “synonymous with excellence and commitment to perfection,” according to Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

In addition to accepting his award, Anthony is slated to perform on the Latin Grammy stage.

Other performers at the event will include Ky-Mani Marley, Gerardo Ortiz, Banda Los Recoditos, Farruko, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, and Carlos Vives. Farruko is nominated for ‘Best Urban Music Album’ for Visionary and ‘Best Urban Song’ for “Lovely.” Vives is nominated in two categories as well for his collaboration on “La Bicicleta” with Shakira.

The 2016 Latin American Grammys promises to be an awesome, blow-out party for music lovers. Catch all the action live streaming and on various social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter.

How to Live Stream the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards:

The full show will be aired on Univision starting 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17th.

Music fans can tune in to a live-stream of the show on Univision’s streaming app or LatinGrammy.com.

You can also find a full list of nominees for each category and find more information about the performers on the official Latin Grammy Awards website.