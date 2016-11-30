Watch the 2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Live Stream Online

The 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast live on the White House’s youtube channel from Washington, D.C. starting at 4:30 pm EST on Thursday, December 1st.

First conducted back in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, this time-honored tradition will take place rain or shine on the White House Ellipse.

The National Tree, a Colorado blue spruce planted in 2012, is one of a few trees that have been part of the ceremony since it began in the ‘20s. The current tree replaced one brought to D.C. in 2011 which died of “transplant shock,” and the previous tree which had been used in the ceremony since 1978.

President Obama and the first family will be joined by a star-studded lineup of performers, emceed by Eva Longoria.

In addition to The Airmen of Note, the jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, performers at the Tree Lighting Ceremony will include James Taylor, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, The Lumineers, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Marc Anthony, Afro Blue, gospel singer Yolanda Adams. Performances are set to begin around 5:00 pm EST.

Catch all the action on various social media platforms including Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter.

How to Live Stream the 2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The ceremony will live stream on the White House Youtube channel starting at 4:30 pm EST on Thursday, November 24.

The Hallmark Channel will also be broadcasting the lighting on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm EST.

You can also watch the 2015 Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Reese Witherspoon and featuring performances from Crosby, Stills and Nash, Fall Out Boy, Trombone Shorty, Scandal star Bellamy Young, Andra Day, and Miss Piggy, on the official National Tree website.