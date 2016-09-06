Watch: Vandals Destroy Oregon's 18-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation

The iconic "duckbill" rock formation in Oregon survived 18 million years of erosion, weather, and environmental upheaval-- but not the vandalism of three dumb humans.

A video posted to Twitter last week by David Kalas appears to show a group of people knocking over the "duckbill," a sandstone pedestal in Pacific City's Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area. When the rock collapses, one of the people can be heard shouting, "Got 'em!"

Kalas told KATU News that the vandals explained their motives to him afterward.

"I asked them, you know, why they knocked the rock down, and the reply I got was: their buddy broke their leg earlier because of that rock," he said. "They basically told me themselves that it was a safety hazard, and that they did the world or Oregon a favor."

Oregon State Parks wrote in a Facebook post today that it is investigating the incident.