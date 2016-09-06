Watch: Vengeful Ex-Girlfriend Sets Wrong Car on Fire

A Florida woman was caught by surveillance video setting fire to a car. When police asked her why she lit the vehicle ablaze, she said it was because it belonged to her ex. Only, it didn't.

The now-incinerated Honda Accord actually belonged to Thomas Jennings, a man who says he has no personal history with the teen, 19-year-old Carmen Chamblee.

“I have no idea who she is,” Jennings told WFTS. "I've never seen her in my life."

Jennings’ roommate, he says, was the one who informed him his car was on fire.

“We ran out there,” Jennings said. “He had a pot of water trying to get it to go out. It was too much.”

The Clearwater Police Department posted a video on Facebook of Chamblee feeding the flames in the white Honda on August 27th, and tips poured in. On September 3rd, they announced that Chamblee had been arrested.

“Remember this arsonist caught on tape last weekend torching a car?” the post said. “She's in custody now.”