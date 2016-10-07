Watch: Zombies and Power Rangers at Comic Con

Throngs of spandex- and cape-clad nerds have infiltrated New York City this week, thanks to the arrival of New York Comic Con. Among the cooler attractions are the casts of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” a panel from the next “Planet of the Apes” movie, and plenty more. On the other hand, someone thought it was a good idea to make a film adaptation of “Power Rangers,” so there’s that too. The convention will continue through Sunday, but even if you didn’t manage to obtain one of the notoriously hard-to-get tickets, you can take a quick look at all the action here.