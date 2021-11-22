A quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, turned into a Main Street horror show on Sunday when a speeding SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd, injuring at least 2o people.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the “suspect vehicle” was recovered after the carnage and that investigators had a “person of interest.” He did not say whether the driver was deliberately trying to hit people.

“Very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved,” Thompson said. “The scene is now safe.”

There were unconfirmed reports of gunshots, but it was not clear if they were coming from the vehicle or from police trying to stop it.

Video posted to social media showed the red Ford Escape smashing through white barricades and then racing down the road, toward a marching band.

As the air filled with screams, the vehicle continued directly into the parade, running over people and then continuing to drive through as the crowd scattered.

One video showed young cheerleaders in Santa hats smiling and dancing—then cut to footage of them running to the sidewalk and bystanders huddled over someone on the ground.

“There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member whose daughter’s dance team was hit, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl's head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray.”

Alderman Angelito Tenorio, who had just finished marching in the 58th annual parade, said that he saw the SUV “just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route.”

“And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” he told the Journal Sentinel. And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle.”

Photos posted on Twitter later appeared to show the vehicle parked in a driveway, with its front end crumpled in.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement calling the carnage in Waukesha, a 70,000-population suburb of Milwaukee, a “senseless act.”

“I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow called it “an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions.”

“Keep the families affected in your thoughts as we work to offer whatever support we can,” he added.