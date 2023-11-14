Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Epic Black Friday Event

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Like many other retailers this year, Wayfair isn’t waiting until the turkey gets cold to kick off its Black Friday sale. Wayfair’s early-access Black Friday sale is already live, with up to 70 percent off savings, plus exclusive daily deals added every 24 hours. So if you’re doing some home reno, casually decor shopping, or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing.

With Thanksgiving around the corner and Halloween way behind us, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous drops, you can swap your ghosts for garland, wicked witches for sparkling snowmen, and bat decals for festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree, don’t sleep on this sale: For a limited time, you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99!

Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all. The only downside to these discounts is that while the early-access sale is site-wide, it’s only for a limited time, so you’ll want to take advantage while you can.

