Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Epic Black Friday Event

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CYBER MONTH 2026

Score Up to 70% Off Hosting Essentials During Wayfair’s Holiday Flash Sale

Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals are live—but not for long.

Wayfair Holiday Flash Sale

Viktoriya Skorikova/Getty Images

By Julia Guerra

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Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more during its limited-time Holiday Flash sale.

If you’re doing some home renovations for the holiday season or looking to stock up on essentials for hosting family this year, there’s no time like the present to invest. Wayfair’s Holiday Flash Sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours, and members get access to exclusive savings.

Wayfair

Wayfair Holiday Flash Sale

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With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of the full price.

For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $24.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

Julia Guerra
Julia GuerraScouted Contributor

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