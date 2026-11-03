Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Epic Black Friday Event

CYBER MONTH 2026 Score Up to 70% Off Hosting Essentials During Wayfair’s Holiday Flash Sale Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals are live—but not for long. Viktoriya Skorikova/Getty Images

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Wayfair’s Black Friday sale came weeks early this year, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items, and more during its limited-time Holiday Flash sale.

If you’re doing some home renovations for the holiday season or looking to stock up on essentials for hosting family this year, there’s no time like the present to invest. Wayfair’s Holiday Flash Sale also features flash deals that are live for just 24 hours, and members get access to exclusive savings.

Wayfair Wayfair Holiday Flash Sale See At Wayfair

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous price drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of the full price.

For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $24.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

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