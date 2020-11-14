Here’s What to Shop From Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is earlier this year which is great because it means you don’t have to go shopping on a full belly of Thanksgiving food, and you can do it all online right now. Wayfair has already launched hundreds of Black Friday deals, discounting home goods, kitchenware, bedding, and plenty more. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Reversible Microfiber Comforter Down From $135 Buy on Wayfair $ 25

SleepTrue Plush Hybrid Serta Mattress Down From $750 Buy on Wayfair $ 409

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set Down From $300 Buy on Wayfair $ 100

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set Down From $52 Buy on Wayfair $ 22

30” Barrel Charcoal Grill Down From $140 Buy on Wayfair $ 100

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Down From $600 Buy on Wayfair $ 500

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor Down From $365 Buy on Wayfair $ 230

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Down From $500 Buy on Wayfair $ 299

Ergonomic Office Chair Down From $164 Buy on Wayfair $ 150

All Modern Cotton Bath Towel Set Down From $63 Buy on Wayfair $ 43

