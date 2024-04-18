We Hear... Barron Trump Will Attend NYU

There’s certainly been a lot of talk about Barron Trump’s impending graduation from his exclusive Florida high school, with daddy Donald complaining bigly that the criminal trial underway in Manhattan will keep him from attending the ceremony. We have many questions, including: Did Trump even bother to go any of his other kids’ graduations? But even more intriguing is the matter of where Barron will be headed for college.

We hear that NYU is at the top of his list. The school is No. 35 on the U.S. News and World Report rankings, three miles from Trump Tower, and home to the John A. Paulson Center, which was built with a $100 million gift from the hedge-fund billionaire—who threw a fundraiser for Trump at his Palm Beach home in April and raised a whopping $50 million for the MAGA campaign. Tuition and fees for a 2024 freshman comes to $93,000—which Trump can probably afford, even with that $83 million judgment in his civil fraud case hanging over his head.

The Trump camp dodged repeated calls for comment on Barron’s plans. NYU—whose notable alums include Martin Scorcese, Woody Allen, Alec Baldwin, Jack Dorsey, Anne Hathaway, Chris Sununu, and Ayo Edebiri—also declined to confirm or deny what we heard. We’ll know more soon enough: The deadline to commit is just weeks away. Perhaps there will be a last-minute change of heart and Barron will end up at the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania, papa’s alma mater.

But if he does enroll at NYU, and if Trump is elected, that will certainly present a dilemma for mama Melania. Will she stay in New York to be close to Barron, to whom she is by all accounts devoted, or will she decamp to Washington, D.C., to spend the next four years with man the who allegedly cheated on her with a porn star soon after she gave birth to Barron? She’s definitely made herself scarce during the current trial, the genesis of which, of course, was the fling with Stormy Daniels.