The Bullet Vibrator That Slips in Anywhere

Sometimes, you just need a bullet vibrator. They tuck away easily in shallow nightstand drawers or jacket pockets for emergencies. Bullet vibrators are incredibly discreet and incredibly portable, but they’re also often incredibly useless. Whether they run on low-juice watch batteries, just as poor-performing AAAs, awkward external battery packs, or some terrible combination thereof, you can take them with you, but they won’t take you where you want to go.

Enter the We-Vibe Tango, the only bullet vibrator worth a second look. It’s not just better than any other bullet I’ve ever come across (pun not intended), it’s also better than most other vibrators, period. I used to ride or die by my Magic Wand Rechargeable, the contemporary update of the “Cadillac of vibrators” before which all other sex toys despair. But the Magic Wand is also a huge production: it’s noisy, it’s big, and it makes packing light impossible, even to just go from room to room. It’s a lot of vibrator, and at this stage of staying home, I’ve noticed I prefer a little more minimalism.

At 3.5 inches long, the Tango is not a lot of vibrator at all, but you wouldn’t know it. It’s vaguely lipstick-shaped, with one round and one flat side at the tip that taper to a point, which makes it possible to use directly at a few different angles. I find it just as easy to slip down between bodies during sex as it is to use alone, a rarity in powerful vibrators. It obstructs neither a strap-on nor a view. And did I mention it’s waterproof?

But the best part of the Tango is that they managed to pack We-Vibe’s notoriously rumbly motor into such a small package (don’t worry, this one doesn’t use an app). Lesser bullets are buzzy, with higher-pitched surface-level vibrations that leave everything they touch numb. With the Tango, that never happens, and the vibrations are deep and rumbling on every setting. The user interface is a single button in the base, and I don’t even mind scrolling through the handful of patterns on the way to the setting I want.

Though the Tango (probably) won’t make you want to retire every other vibrator in your toy box, it’s a strong addition that’s as easy to use during partner sex as it is during masturbation.

We-Vibe Tango Powerful Rechargeable Bullet Buy on Spectrum Boutique $ 79

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.